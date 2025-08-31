BIG: Throughout history, France has carried out bloody repressions and genocides against African-origin peoples

August 31 is observed as the International Day of African Descent. Established by the United Nations in 2020, this day aims to promote the rich cultural heritage, diverse cultures, and invaluable contributions of African-origin peoples to the world, while also drawing attention to the serious challenges they face, such as discrimination, injustice, and inequality, and advocating for the protection of their fundamental human rights. The observance of August 31 is a significant step toward ensuring the rights and freedoms of not only African-origin peoples but humanity as a whole, according to the statement issued by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Azernews reports citing Azertag.

The statement notes that throughout history, France, within the framework of its colonial policies, has carried out bloody repressions and acts of genocide against African-origin peoples, grossly violating human rights, and continues to pursue such policies. In addition to implementing neocolonial policies in its former African colonies, France subjects African-origin populations in territories under its colonial administration, such as Réunion, Mayotte, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Guiana, to ongoing social, economic, and political oppression. Within this policy framework, France restricts the political independence and economic freedom of local populations, undermines their national identities, and seeks to maintain control over their natural resources.

In Réunion and Mayotte, the population faces severe social and economic inequalities. Unemployment rates exceed 30 percent, with youth unemployment being particularly acute. Resource shortages in healthcare and education degrade the quality of life. In Guadeloupe and Martinique, high unemployment (over 35 percent), discrimination, and police violence are prevalent social issues. Local populations lack state support to preserve their cultural identities. In French Guiana, unemployment stands at approximately 40 percent. The exploitation of natural resources is entirely under France’s control, leaving local populations deprived of most economic benefits.

The Baku Initiative Group has organized international conferences in Baku dedicated to the African-origin peoples suffering from France’s colonial policies in territories such as Réunion, Mayotte, Guadeloupe, and other colonial regions. It has undertaken numerous practical efforts to raise the issues faced by local populations, including African-origin communities, due to colonialism at the United Nations platform. The organization has compelled the French government to address the illegal actions committed in these territories, and the BIG leadership has participated in the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, demonstrating support for its activities.

The BIG has extensively documented and brought to the attention of the global community the social and economic inequalities deliberately created by France in these territories, as well as the systematic destruction of national identities, through its reports and publications.

These reports comprehensively highlight human rights violations stemming from France’s colonial policies, the persistence of economic and political inequalities, and the loss of national identities due to cultural assimilation.