UN Security Council to discuss European push for Iran nuclear sanctions reinstatement

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene in a closed-door session on Friday to address the ongoing European efforts to restore sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program, according to diplomatic sources cited by AFP on Thursday, Azernews reports.

The meeting, requested by France and the United Kingdom, is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am ET.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN welcomed the European initiative, stating it would increase pressure on Tehran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed support for the move, noting that Washington would collaborate with its allies and other Council members in the coming weeks to ensure the re-imposition of international sanctions.

In a strong rebuttal, Iran categorically rejected the European stance, condemning it in the strongest terms.