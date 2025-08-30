Russia can not reclaim frozen assets without paying reparations to Ukraine, says EU official

Russia will not be able to regain access to its frozen assets without compensating Ukraine, said Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Azernews reports, according to Reuters.

"We cannot imagine a scenario in which a ceasefire or peace agreement is declared and these assets are returned to Russia without any compensation to Ukraine," Kallas stated.

According to EU data, approximately €210 billion (around $245.85 billion) in Russian assets have been frozen across the bloc since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Several EU member states—including Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries—have urged the EU to seize these assets and use them to support Ukraine’s recovery and defense efforts.