Youth and Sports Minister meets with athletes recognized for international achievements

By Laman Ismayilova



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with athletes and their coaches who achieved success in international competitions in August.

The meeting, held at the Baku Youth Centre, began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan

Farid Gayibov highly praised the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage and highlighted that the Azerbaijani national anthem was played in 8 countries during the month.

He congratulated the athletes and coaches on winning 25 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze medals during this period.

A video showcasing the achievements of the past month was presented at the meeting. Representatives from several sports disciplines then shared information about the competitions they participated in and the results they achieved.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Farid Gayibov wished the athletes even greater success in upcoming competitions.