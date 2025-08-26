LG Chem expands its portfolio for more sustainable future

By Alimat Aliyeva

LG Chem is expanding its diverse portfolio by focusing on environmentally friendly future technologies. These range from sustainable plastics to advanced automotive components and metal-replacement exterior plastics. The company aims to play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by ramping up the production of bio-circular balanced products made from bio-based materials, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

In January 2024, LG Chem signed a partnership agreement with Eni, Italy’s largest oil company, to create a joint venture dedicated to a next-generation bio-oil plant. The venture aims to establish a hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) production facility at LG Chem's Daesan site in South Chungcheong, with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons, slated for completion by 2026. This move will make LG Chem the first company in Korea to establish an integrated HVO plant.

With this new facility, the company will ensure a stable and sustainable feedstock supply for eco-friendly products, thereby strengthening its profitability while supporting its environmental goals.

In 2021, LG Chem achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first company in Korea to earn ISCC Plus certification for nine products made from bio-naphtha. The certification highlights LG Chem’s commitment to sustainability and traceability in its production processes.

Additionally, LG Chem has made strides in chemical recycling, having built Korea's first pyrolysis oil plant in Dangjin, South Chungcheong. This plant, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons, uses advanced chemical recycling technology to break down waste plastics through a process that utilizes supercritical water vapor under high temperature and pressure. The facility's innovative design ensures impressive productivity, with over 8 tons of pyrolysis oil produced from 10 tons of plastic.

In an effort to secure a sustainable supply of feedstock, LG Chem signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netspa, a resource-recycling company, in January 2023. This collaboration focuses on recycling marine debris into raw materials for plastic production. Additionally, LG Chem is working with local governments in Seoul, Ansan, and Siheung to develop a circular economy system aimed at reducing waste and minimizing carbon emissions—potentially cutting emissions by up to three times compared to conventional fossil fuel-based plastic production.

One of the standout innovations from LG Chem is its world-first cosmetics containers made from polyethylene carbonate (PEC), a plastic derived from carbon dioxide. PEC is a groundbreaking material because it's flexible, transparent, and boasts excellent oxygen barrier properties. Unlike traditional plastics, PEC generates no soot when incinerated, contributing to a significant reduction in air pollution.

In April 2024, LG Chem also announced a strategic partnership with Webasto, a global leader in automotive sunroof systems. Under this agreement, LG Chem will supply switchable glazing film (SGF) for use in advanced automotive sunroof systems, primarily for European vehicles. This deal is expected to be worth several hundred billion won and underscores LG Chem’s growing influence in the automotive sector. SGF technology offers superior light control, providing a clearer view with reduced light interference compared to competing products. The company plans to start mass production later this year, with full-scale sales scheduled to begin in the second half of next year. The facility is capable of supplying enough SGF material for up to 3 million vehicles annually.

In 2023, LG Chem further expanded its automotive footprint by supplying electrocoating (e-coat) plastic materials for the front fenders of three vehicle models, including the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. Typically made of metal, fenders made from LG Chem's e-coat plastic are lighter, improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. The material, which combines polyphenylene ether and impact-resistant polyamide, can withstand paint drying temperatures above 200°C (392°F) without warping, enabling more efficient vehicle painting processes.