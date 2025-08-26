Six matches played on first day of Ulduz Cup Int'l Tournament

By Laman Ismayilova



The results of the first day of the 2nd Ulduz Cup International Tournament, held in Guba for football players under 12 years old, have been determined.

"Sabah" (Azerbaijan) lost to "Pakhtakor" (Uzbekistan) with a score of 0:1. "Neftchi" (Azerbaijan) drew 1:1 with "Shakhtar Karaganda" (Kazakhstan). "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) was defeated 0:2 by "Dinamo Tbilisi" (Georgia). "Istanbul Ba?ak?ehir" (Turkey) won 2:0 against "Bunyodkor" (Uzbekistan).

In other matches, "Ulduz" FA (Azerbaijan) lost 0:2 to "Trabzonspor School" (Turkiye), and "Aspire Academy" (Qatar) was defeated 0:2 by SDYUSHOR (Kyrgyzstan).

A total of 12 teams from 7 countries are competing in 3 groups in the tournament. In Group "A," the teams are "Ulduz" FA (Azerbaijan), "Trabzonspor School" (Turkiye), "SDYUSHOR" (Kyrgyzstan), and "Aspire Academy" (Qatar).

Group "B" consists of "Qarabag" FK (Azerbaijan), "Dinamo Tbilisi" (Georgia), "Istanbul Ba?ak?ehir" FK (Turkiye), and "Bunyodkor" (Uzbekistan).

In Group "C," the teams are "Sabah" FK (Azerbaijan), "Pakhtakor" FK (Uzbekistan), "Neftchi" PFK (Azerbaijan), and "Shakhtar Karaganda" (Kazakhstan). The final match of the tournament will take place on August 28.

The matches of the tournament are being broadcast live on the Ministry of Youth and Sports' YouTube channel.