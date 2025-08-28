Third stage of UEFA Pro Coaching Course held in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



The third stage of the UEFA Pro coaching course has been held at the Education and Rehabilitation Center, organized by Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA).

The course, led by Dani Reizer appointed by UEFA, included discussions on leadership and coaching philosophy.

Alongside Dani Reizer, the course is organized under the guidance of AFFA's Head of Education Department Aslan Karimov and instructor Osman Rahimov.

The UEFA Pro Licence is the premier coaching certification in European football, essential for coaching teams in top national leagues and UEFA tournaments such as the Champions League.

This extensive 18-month program builds upon the UEFA A Licence and aims to develop leaders and managers who can achieve long-term success by enhancing their advanced technical and tactical expertise, strategic leadership skills, and fostering a high-performance environment.

The course combines in-person sessions, independent study, workshops, and study visits to provide comprehensive training in leadership and management.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.