Telegram users can now add music to their profile

By Alimat Aliyeva

The beta version of the Telegram messenger for macOS introduces a fresh feature that lets users set music on their profiles, similar to the music status functionality found in VKontakte, Azernews reports.

Since Telegram lacks its own music library, users will need to upload their own audio files. To set a song, you simply need to send the track to any chat and click on a special button to add it. Once the song is added, it will appear on your profile, creating a playlist that others can view.

Additionally, you can explore and download music from other users' profiles and playlists, expanding the social aspect of music sharing. However, it's still unclear when this feature will be rolled out to all Telegram users.

This addition gives a more personalized touch to your profile and offers a fun way to share your music taste with others. Hopefully, Telegram will consider integrating streaming support in the future, which would make the feature even more dynamic.