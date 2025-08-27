Junior and youth badminton players secure medals in Georgia

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan's junior and youth badminton players have won 11 medals at an international tournament held in Batumi, Georgia.

Malak Tahmazli and Mukhtar Badalov (U11), Omar Mehdi and Deniz Ahmadli (U13), and Faraj Karimli (U15) were among the medalists in various categories.

In total, the Azerbaijani athletes claimed 7 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medals at the tournament.

At last year's edition of the traditional Youth International Tournament in Batumi, Azerbaijani badminton players claimed 16 medals, including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

Founded in 1962, the federation has become one of the most active members of the world badminton family with international tournaments, development programs and strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.