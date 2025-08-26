Hyundai and Genesis top 2025 J.D. Power tech rankings

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor Co. and its luxury brand Genesis were named leaders in technological experience by U.S. market research firm J.D. Power on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

For the sixth consecutive year, Hyundai ranked first among mass-market brands in the 2025 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) study, scoring 493 points out of a possible 1,000. The recognition highlights Hyundai’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into its vehicles, making advanced innovations accessible to a broader customer base.

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, also achieved a remarkable feat, ranking highest overall and leading the premium segment for innovation for the fifth straight year. The brand earned a score of 538 points, further cementing its position as a frontrunner in automotive technology.

"Hyundai's consistent success in the TXI Study underscores our mission to democratize advanced technology, ensuring that premium features are available to mass-market customers," said Olabisi Boyle, Senior Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy at Hyundai Motor North America.

The Genesis GV80 and Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs stood out for their advanced technological features in the study. The Santa Fe's phone-based digital key received accolades for its convenience, allowing owners to access and share vehicle functions effortlessly via smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Genesis GV80 earned top recognition for best connected-vehicle technology, thanks to its Genesis Digital Key 2, a smartphone-based system that streamlines vehicle access and control. This reflects Genesis's ongoing focus on user-friendly connectivity that enhances the overall driving experience.

J.D. Power's annual TXI study evaluates car owners' experiences with advanced vehicle technologies within the first 90 days of ownership. It measures both satisfaction and the number of issues reported, providing a comprehensive look at how well consumers interact with emerging automotive technologies.

The recognition of Hyundai and Genesis showcases how automakers are pushing boundaries to bring next-gen tech to the road, offering everything from digital key systems to sophisticated connected vehicle networks that are quickly becoming the new standard in the industry.