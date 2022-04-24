Brightness and beauty - spectators delighted with performance of participants of 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend





The second day of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup continues in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Numerous spectators - fans of this beautiful and elegant sport came to support the participants of the competitions.

The brightness, beauty and grace of rhythmic gymnastics are mesmerizing. The spectators follow with bated breath the performances of the athletes, rewarding them with thunderous applause and enthusiastic shouts.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.