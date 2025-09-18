Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance peace agenda in region - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda in the region, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev while receiving European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on September 18.

Noting the considerable opportunities for creating transport connectivity in the region, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s intensive work in developing road and transport infrastructure in the liberated territories. In this regard, the head of state underscored the importance of the road and railway lines to Zangilan.