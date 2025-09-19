Formula 2 Free Practice wraps up in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



Formula 2 Free Practice Session has come to an end in Baku within Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.

The 5-minute session saw the best performance from Irish driver Dunne Aleks of the "Rodin" team.

American driver Crawford Jack of DAMS finished second, while Swedish driver Dino Beganovic of "Hitec" took third place.

From 13:30 to 14:30, the Formula 1 Free Practice session will take place.

At 15:00, the Formula 2 qualifying session will start, followed by the second Formula 1 Free Practice session at 17:00.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21. On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the sprint qualification from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the sprint session will occur from 12:30 to 13:30 and the second qualifying session will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. The main race will start on September 21 at 15:00.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami*, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.