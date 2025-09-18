Ktrich Nersesyan, known to Armenians as Catholicos Karekin II, went to complain to the Vatican. In Armenia and the allied countries, the head of the Armenian Church no longer seeks "truth" because he is being sent from everywhere, to put it mildly. And at home, he is generally threatened with re-election.

Thanks to the completely new policy pursued by Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia, Etchmiadzin has been practically isolated from society in the last couple of years and has almost lost its influence on the mass consciousness of Armenians. Ktrich and his gang of perverts in cassocks now only have to defend themselves and fend off blows. What a divine attitude there is. Churchmen are now favored only at separatist and revanchist gatherings. And in order to make himself known, Ktrich decided to run all the way to the Vatican. And he achieved his goal - finally, the media is not writing about him in a criminally corrupt context.

In the Holy See, Nersesyan portrayed himself as the spiritual leader of world Armenians, a fighter for the rights of a "small but proud" people. The latter refers to the Armenian separatists who are currently sitting in the dock in Baku, as well as the Armenians who voluntarily left Karabakh.

During the meeting with Pope Leo XIV, Ktrich Nersesyan complained about Azerbaijan and the fate of the Armenians of Karabakh. At a meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, he called for the protection of the "rights of the Armenians of Artsakh", the preservation of the non-existent "cultural and historical heritage" of the non-existent "Nagorno-Karabakh", as well as the release of war criminals, saboteurs and terrorists detained by the Azerbaijani side. Nersesyan used, as he probably thinks, the coolest weapon - he called for the assistance of Christian churches "to establish lasting and lasting peace in the region."

In a word, he was talking traditional nonsense.

Given the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, there is no doubt that no encouraging promises or even hopes were given to Ktrich. The Vatican knows what's what. It should be recalled that after the international scientific conference on the heritage of Caucasian Albania held at the Gregorian Pontifical University of the Holy See in April, the Armenians and the church attacked the late Pope Francis and Secretary of State Parolin for never calling the voluntary departure of Armenians from Karabakh "ethnic cleansing." The calculation on the notorious "Christian brotherhood" was not justified, and the nationalist circles were furious.

Now Etchmiadzin is trying to make a wedge for the new head of the Vatican, playing on religious feelings that the Armenians have successfully used before. And he's very nervous because the old method doesn't work.

The uproar over the highly controversial "cultural and historical heritage" of the Armenians did not elicit the expected reaction. Perhaps if Armenian propaganda had placed more emphasis on the Christian heritage, the effect would have been greater, but then the Armenian church would have to admit that it was about the Albanian Christian heritage. Therefore, complaints were always specified. It is surprising that on this trip, Ktrich-Garegin spoke about the "legacy of Nagorno-Karabakh" and not specifically about the Armenian one. It was probably decided to change tactics in order to achieve at least some result. For example, a joint statement, words of condemnation against Baku, or appeals.

Nothing like that followed. The fact is that the history of the Armenian nation and the Armenian Church was once created, including within the walls of the Vatican, and they know the match better than anywhere else. In today's realities, this tool has already lost its relevance, it is no longer suitable for use, but the Armenians continue to demand something like an overgrown chick.





Ktrich Nersesyan is trying in vain. The narrative about the alleged religious nature of the Karabakh conflict, about the alleged religious motives of the trial of the separatists, burst like a soap bubble. It didn't catch on, no matter how hard the lobby tried. In some parliaments, they still continue to earn fees from the diaspora by organizing some kind of hearings and resolutions, but this is all done by inertia and slows down the speed.

After the Washington agreements between Baku and Yerevan, no one wants to get involved in the peace process, not wanting to be in the role of its destroyer. Passions subsided, but the reality remained as Azerbaijan created it. The Armenians did not expect Baku to "get away with" the events of September 2023. Hundreds of thousands of Armenians were displaced from Karabakh to Armenia in order to draw attention to this issue, to get Baku's condemnation, sanctions and other troubles on our heads. And nothing came of it. It was a huge, simply terrible and irreparable mistake by the ideologists of separatism, who misjudged the situation and did not want to perceive the realities sensibly. Now Ktrich Nersesyan complains to the Pope, as if he can make a difference for the Armenians.

The effort is in vain. No one can change anything in the realities of the region. Azerbaijan and Armenia are already moving towards peace, and it is more important for Baku which campaigns official Yerevan has chosen, and not some perverted churchman from Etchmiadzin.

As for the legacy, Nersesyan should know that the Azerbaijani side has thousands of arguments for each of his lies. The destruction of the historical Christian heritage in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is the work of Armenian separatists and occupiers, Armenian historians and politicians. Azerbaijan is now saving what the occupiers did not have time to destroy or alter. We want to bring back the Christian history of Karabakh, to restore it as it really was before the arrival of the Armenians in the region and before the granting of autonomy to the Armenians in the Azerbaijani lands. Autonomy and unlimited unspoken rights allowed the newcomers to carry out the Armenization of this region for a hundred years, appropriating the ancient Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania.

And also about the cultural and historical heritage. The invaders did not leave a stone unturned from the legacy of the true owners of this land, wiping hundreds of monuments and dozens of mosques from the face of the earth. The Vatican knows about it too.

Therefore, it is better for Ktrich Nersesyan to swallow his tongue.