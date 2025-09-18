|
Ktrich Nersesyan, known to Armenians as Catholicos Karekin II, went to complain to the Vatican. In Armenia and the allied countries, the head of the Armenian Church no longer seeks "truth" because he is being sent from everywhere, to put it mildly. And at home, he is generally threatened with re-election.
Thanks to the completely new policy pursued by Nikol
Pashinyan in Armenia, Etchmiadzin has been practically isolated from society in
the last couple of years and has almost lost its influence on the mass consciousness
of Armenians. Ktrich and his gang of perverts in cassocks now only have to
defend themselves and fend off blows. What a divine attitude there is.
Churchmen are now favored only at separatist and revanchist gatherings. And in
order to make himself known, Ktrich decided to run all the way to the Vatican.
And he achieved his goal - finally, the media is not writing about him in a
criminally corrupt context.
In the Holy See, Nersesyan portrayed himself as the
spiritual leader of world Armenians, a fighter for the rights of a "small
but proud" people. The latter refers to the Armenian separatists who are
currently sitting in the dock in Baku, as well as the Armenians who voluntarily
left Karabakh.
During the meeting with Pope Leo XIV, Ktrich Nersesyan
complained about Azerbaijan and the fate of the Armenians of Karabakh. At a
meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, he called
for the protection of the "rights of the Armenians of Artsakh", the
preservation of the non-existent "cultural and historical heritage"
of the non-existent "Nagorno-Karabakh", as well as the release of war
criminals, saboteurs and terrorists detained by the Azerbaijani side. Nersesyan
used, as he probably thinks, the coolest weapon - he called for the assistance
of Christian churches "to establish lasting and lasting peace in the
region."
In a word, he was talking traditional nonsense.
Given the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See,
there is no doubt that no encouraging promises or even hopes were given to
Ktrich. The Vatican knows what's what. It should be recalled that after the
international scientific conference on the heritage of Caucasian Albania held
at the Gregorian Pontifical University of the Holy See in April, the Armenians
and the church attacked the late Pope Francis and Secretary of State Parolin
for never calling the voluntary departure of Armenians from Karabakh
"ethnic cleansing." The calculation on the notorious "Christian
brotherhood" was not justified, and the nationalist circles were furious.
Now Etchmiadzin is trying to make a wedge for the new head
of the Vatican, playing on religious feelings that the Armenians have
successfully used before. And he's very nervous because the old method doesn't
work.
The uproar over the highly controversial "cultural and
historical heritage" of the Armenians did not elicit the expected
reaction. Perhaps if Armenian propaganda had placed more emphasis on the
Christian heritage, the effect would have been greater, but then the Armenian church
would have to admit that it was about the Albanian Christian heritage.
Therefore, complaints were always specified. It is surprising that on this
trip, Ktrich-Garegin spoke about the "legacy of Nagorno-Karabakh" and
not specifically about the Armenian one. It was probably decided to change
tactics in order to achieve at least some result. For example, a joint
statement, words of condemnation against Baku, or appeals.
Nothing like that followed. The fact is that the history of
the Armenian nation and the Armenian Church was once created, including within
the walls of the Vatican, and they know the match better than anywhere else. In
today's realities, this tool has already lost its relevance, it is no longer
suitable for use, but the Armenians continue to demand something like an
overgrown chick.
Ktrich Nersesyan is trying in vain. The narrative about the alleged religious nature of the Karabakh conflict, about the alleged religious motives of the trial of the separatists, burst like a soap bubble. It didn't catch on, no matter how hard the lobby tried. In some parliaments, they still continue to earn fees from the diaspora by organizing some kind of hearings and resolutions, but this is all done by inertia and slows down the speed.
After the Washington agreements between Baku and Yerevan, no
one wants to get involved in the peace process, not wanting to be in the role
of its destroyer. Passions subsided, but the reality remained as Azerbaijan
created it. The Armenians did not expect Baku to "get away with" the
events of September 2023. Hundreds of thousands of Armenians were displaced
from Karabakh to Armenia in order to draw attention to this issue, to get
Baku's condemnation, sanctions and other troubles on our heads. And nothing
came of it. It was a huge, simply terrible and irreparable mistake by the
ideologists of separatism, who misjudged the situation and did not want to
perceive the realities sensibly. Now Ktrich Nersesyan complains to the Pope, as
if he can make a difference for the Armenians.
The effort is in vain. No one can change anything in the
realities of the region. Azerbaijan and Armenia are already moving towards
peace, and it is more important for Baku which campaigns official Yerevan has
chosen, and not some perverted churchman from Etchmiadzin.
As for the legacy, Nersesyan should know that the
Azerbaijani side has thousands of arguments for each of his lies. The
destruction of the historical Christian heritage in Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur is the work of Armenian separatists and occupiers, Armenian historians
and politicians. Azerbaijan is now saving what the occupiers did not have time
to destroy or alter. We want to bring back the Christian history of Karabakh,
to restore it as it really was before the arrival of the Armenians in the
region and before the granting of autonomy to the Armenians in the Azerbaijani
lands. Autonomy and unlimited unspoken rights allowed the newcomers to carry
out the Armenization of this region for a hundred years, appropriating the
ancient Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania.
And also about the cultural and historical heritage. The
invaders did not leave a stone unturned from the legacy of the true owners of
this land, wiping hundreds of monuments and dozens of mosques from the face of
the earth. The Vatican knows about it too.
Therefore, it is better for Ktrich Nersesyan to swallow his
tongue.