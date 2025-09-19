Dream of Reason - who wants to set Middle East at odds with Azerbaijan

To be honest, I'm tired of being constantly accused of something. And they constantly expect excuses and a humble step back from us. Stereotypes about small states getting bogged down in the interests of large neighbors are still alive, although even the UN Secretary General has admitted that the old world order is no longer working.

It is especially disappointing when claims and accusations are made by countries with which you seem to be on good terms. Partners should trust each other, and not try to push each other under the wheels if they disagree on something. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan has to deal with such an attitude. To anyone who is bigger and stronger, it seems that Baku is obliged to keep pace with him and always keep in mind his interests first, and then their own. Yes, official Baku adheres to the position that the topic of national interests should not be abused in isolation from the regional or global context, but this does not mean that other people's interests are a priority. If it seemed that way to someone, it means that they misunderstood what the Azerbaijani side said.

Recently, Turkish media outlets close to the government have been increasingly criticizing Baku. This has happened before, but now the incomprehensible criticism is becoming systematic. What kind of claims? Relations with Israel and, quite unexpectedly, the Zangezur corridor. It seems to some that the project destroys the Turkic brotherhood and leaves Turkiye behind. We don't know who could have thought of such insinuations, but it seems clear to everyone that this is complete nonsense.

It should also be clear to everyone that the systematic attempts to make Azerbaijan an accomplice in the Iranian-Israeli confrontation have no real basis. It has been repeatedly said, including by the Iranian leadership, that these accusations are groundless. There is no evidence, no intelligence, no real evidence that Israeli drones took off from the territory of Azerbaijan. Despite this, the spread of speculation continues.

The Russian-language Telegram channels of SEPAH (IRGC Special Forces) have spread another lie these days. This time, they were helped in this by a certain Egyptian journalist, Imad al-Din Adib, allegedly famous. The journalist, according to the Sepakh channel, stated that the Israeli planes that bombed targets in Qatar allegedly took off from the territory of Azerbaijan. He stated this on the air of the Emirati TV channel Al Mashhad.

Adib shared his thoughts in such detail, as if he himself was on board. I even counted the number of tanker planes, which I calculated from calculating the distance from Israel to Qatar. Only words and knowledge of elementary arithmetic. And, as always, no proof. He just "knows" and that's it. He also "knows" for sure that Israeli drones were flying to Iran from Azerbaijan.

The interested parties represented by the IRGC, of course, reacted to this chatter with great attention. And the fabrications of the Egyptian journalist are now circulating on the Web. Apparently, someone is very interested in stirring up the Muslim world against Azerbaijan. There is no better argument in the logic of the current Middle Eastern processes. Fakes are spreading across social networks and the media, and now a portrait of an "accomplice" in the destruction of Gaza is being painted for the emotional masses. The masses do not need evidence, especially when there is a religious context in the case.

It's no secret that Iran's conservative and chauvinistic circles are behind all this. These circles still cannot digest the results of the 2020 war. The Armenian occupation created great opportunities for illegal activities in the region, plundering of Azerbaijan's natural resources and drug trafficking. The latter was a particularly big loss for some circles. Conservatives see a strong Azerbaijan as a threat. Hence the anger that figures belonging to these circles cannot hide, producing more and more propaganda freaks. This anger is also fueled by its own powerlessness, a weakness that became clearly visible during the recent military conflict between Iran and Israel. Bravura statements, provocative exercises, threats of a "holy war" - all this was called into question by obvious gaps in the security and defense system of Iran. And all the previous defeats of the IRGC in the Middle East are not encouraging.

Due to the aggravation of the situation around Gaza, these circles expect to settle accounts with Baku by restoring the Middle East against it. Fortunately, unlike the excited masses, the leaders of the Muslim world, in particular the leading states of the Middle East, are serious politicians. Baku has established close relations with most of these countries, and it will not be possible to destroy these ties with a fake attack..

A serious leader stands at the head of Iran today. Masoud Pezeshkian tries to pursue a different policy from the traditional one towards Azerbaijan. This wise politician strives for good neighborly relations and cooperation. When the radicals began to see Israeli drones flying over the Azerbaijani border, the Iranian President bluntly stated in an interview with reporters that Iran had no evidence of Azerbaijani involvement to make such accusations. The same words were repeated by the head of state's son, who stated that the security services had no compromising material on Baku.

The chauvinists have no evidence against Azerbaijan. Baku, unlike some, is the master of his word. And if the Azerbaijani leadership says that the country will never become a springboard against its neighbors, then it is true. There are no foreign military bases in Azerbaijan and there will be no foreign military bases. Azerbaijan has never allowed and will not allow fighter jets and drones, even from friendly countries, to take off from Azerbaijani territory in order to harm its neighbors. Iran's military and intelligence agencies are well aware of this.

By the way, it is SEPAKH that owns the fake about Azerbaijan's alleged intention to attack the Syunik region of Armenia. This nonsense was not invented by Armenian propaganda, it was only picked up by it. Stupidly.