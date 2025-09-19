Baku, Tehran push for joint industrial town, logistics hub

By Akbar Novruz



The Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission is scheduled to convene in Tehran next week, with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev expected to attend, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

Hossein Pirmoazzen, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, said the agenda includes the establishment of a logistics port and a joint industrial town in the Bilasuvar Free Trade and Industrial Zone. These projects, he stressed, are being advanced with the approval of the presidents of both countries and the commission itself.

Pirmoazzen highlighted that the upcoming commissioning of the Ardabil-Baku railway will ease access to Russia, cut logistics costs, and create new opportunities for regional agricultural exports.

He also noted progress in customs procedures, emphasizing that truck waiting times at the border have already been reduced from one week to 48 hours. With a shift to a 24-hour customs regime, he added, shipment volumes could increase even further.