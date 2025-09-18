|
The Netherlands will allocate 14 million euros to support
the Armenians who voluntarily left the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and
settled in Armenia.
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wil wrote about the plans
of the Dutch government on the social network X after a meeting with his
Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. According to the post, the funds will be
channeled through the Global Concessional Financing Fund to provide affordable
housing for former Karabakh residents.
It seems that Mirzoyan informed his Dutch counterpart about
the plans of the Armenian government, therefore, unlike in previous times,
there was nothing about the "return of refugees" and "forced
displacement" in the post of the Dutch Foreign Minister in X. Since
September 2023, the diplomatic department of this country has operated only in
these terms.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the issue of
the return of Armenians to Karabakh dangerous and called on the international
community to help them "find their home in the Republic of Armenia, live,
create and settle here as full-fledged citizens of Armenia." Simply put,
he asked for money. And they heard it in the Netherlands.
Azerbaijan is not at all against financing housing for
former Armenian residents of Karabakh. On the contrary, we're all for it. We
did not expel them, and the separatist leaders, Armenian nationalists and those
who supported them in the European expanses are responsible for their current
situation. The same Netherlands. The large sums allocated by the Europeans are
completely natural payments for what they have done together. So we are not at
all opposed to people who have stupidly lost their homes buying apartments with
EU money. We will not even be outraged by the fact that Azerbaijani refugees
and internally displaced persons have not received even a hundredth of the
attention that Europe pays to generally prosperous, unharmed voluntary migrants
in Armenia. Azerbaijan has dealt with this problem by itself, and we can be
proud of the fact that we don't owe anyone anything and we don't owe anyone
anything.
The entry of the Dutch Foreign Minister attracted our
attention not by the amount of euros indicated in it, but by the fact that in
his post he initially spoke about "Nagorno-Karabakh", and then
changed this non-existent name to "Karabakh".
This is a very remarkable moment. He says that the realities established by Azerbaijan have begun to be accepted even by those who stood "to the last." The Netherlands has always been on the wrong side of history in the Karabakh issue. A year ago, there were demands from there to ensure a "dignified return" for the voluntary migrants. Now, the Foreign Minister of this country is correcting himself, removing a far-fetched, far-fetched definition from the name of the Karabakh region. Karabakh has never been divided into "mountainous" and "plain". The division followed the region's autonomy in order to further separate it from Azerbaijan. Having regained full control over Karabakh, Baku returned its historical name to it and legitimately demands that everyone apply it correctly.
Initially, the Azerbaijani side had to constantly point out
to other countries the need to use the correct place names. Almost everyone has
already accepted this rule, only people like the Netherlands did not want to
accept the realities. But, as we can see, it's their turn.
The fact that the toponym has been corrected is a positive
fact. They got to this point themselves, or someone suggested it, it doesn't
matter. The main thing is that the error has been fixed. However, this, of
course, does not mean that all problems have been solved. Some circles in the
Netherlands will still need to get rid of the megalomania that pushes them to
interfere in the internal affairs of other states. When the parliamentarians of
this country stop talking about the "fate of the Armenian prisoners"
and, contrary to international norms, try to interfere in the affairs of the
judicial system of Azerbaijan, then we will be able to talk about serious
amendments in the policy of the Netherlands towards the South Caucasus.
