The Armenian government's intention to remove the image of Mount Agrydag ("Ararat") from the republic's border stamps has led to new bouts of nationalism, which has captured the revanchist opposition and social media users, especially those who live far from Armenia and do not worry about the problems of their "historical homeland." There is no particular dissatisfaction about this in the country itself. By and large, ordinary Armenians do not care what is painted on the stamp or even on the coat of arms, they are more interested in opening borders and the onset of a normal life. What is happening in the region could not but convince the masses that the Turkish mountain will never become Armenian, no matter how much you say "halva", and the continuation of officially formalized claims to the territories of its neighbor will end in inevitable self-destruction for Armenia.

It should be recalled that on September 11, the Armenian government adopted amendments according to which, starting from November 1, 2025, the symbol of Mount Ararat will no longer be on the entry stamps in Armenian passports.

This decision has already been dubbed the dismantling of identity, a retreat before the demands of Baku and Ankara, the capitulation of the Armenian authorities, and so on. Meanwhile, the steps taken by the Pashinyan government serve precisely to save the Armenian identity from itself. More precisely, from the unhealthy stuffing, which must be removed for the sake of the future of the Armenian statehood.

Armenia cannot count on normal relations with its neighbors, claiming their lands. And the presence of Agrydag in the Armenian symbolism is a blatant claim to this territory. Moreover, the Armenians do not even need the mountain itself, but its alleged involvement in the biblical story of Noah. By proving that the mountain is "intrinsically Armenian," the ideologists of Armenian exceptionalism thus prove the primacy of Armenians as proto-humanity. Probably, everyone knows the fairy tales about the Armenian origin of Noah and others who were in the Biblical Ark. Hysterical against the government's decision, the opposition is protesting against the threat of the foundation on which the very Armenian identity has been created for many years. This is a very shaky support, because it is made up of unhealthy fantasies and criminal claims against someone else. The Armenian people are already beginning to realize this, and the revanchists are very worried about it.

A WORD TO THE EXPERT

Rizvan Huseynov, historian, political scientist, Director of the Center for the History of the Caucasus:

"During the meeting of the special representatives of Turkiye and Armenia on the Turkish-Armenian border and discussions on the opening of borders, transport links and Turkish projects to Armenia, one of the conditions for the development of relations on the Turkish side was to remove the image of Agrydag from the state symbols. Therefore, it was decided to remove the image from the border stamps. We should expect a continuation of such measures, already from other departments using Agrydag as a symbol.

The narrative about the alleged affiliation of Agrydag to Armenians was introduced into the Armenian consciousness in the 17th and 18th centuries thanks to the Jesuits. Before that, Agrydag was not a symbol for the Armenians. The narratives were based on the biblical story of Noah and the landing of the Ark on Mount Ararat. The myth of the Armenian "Ararat" was invented and put together in the depths of European churches and monarchies and presented to the Armenian Church, which instilled it to the Armenian people. The period of formation of national identity among the Armenian people occurred in the 17th and 19th centuries, and then the myth was brought to the Armenians that Agrydag, it turns out, has some special symbolic meaning for this people.

Who needed it? This was important for European colonial projects in our region. They needed a symbolic foothold, and Agrydag became one.

This period goes to the dustbin of history. Both the "Armenian project" and its symbols must disappear. The process is already underway. We do not know how deeply it has engulfed Armenian society, but we see that the Armenian leadership has a desire to rid its people of this inferiority complex and the accumulation of myths through which they are controlled, in fact sacrificing them. After all, every time, as a result of such claims by Armenia on the territory of its neighbors, the Armenian people themselves suffer losses. This situation has been repeated cyclically many times. The "Armenian project" is used by its creators - the West and Russia - to achieve their own goals, and after the project does not bring the desired results, the Armenian people are left alone with their problems.

There is hope that this time the country's leadership will be able to lead the Armenian people out of this vicious circle. But this requires reforms in education, historical science, and the propaganda methods of the Armenian Church, which is spearheading this process. Armenia's neighbors, and first of all, we will help to rehabilitate, that is, to cleanse the consciousness of the Armenian society from these cliches. As the director of the Center for the History of the Caucasus, I can say that we have the opportunity to help the Armenian side in this process."

Note that the situation is quite simple to understand. It would seem that there is something difficult here - what your hello will be, so will the neighbor's answer. Nikol Pashinyan understands that he will be doused with political "slop", and yet he is trying to change something.

Explaining the removal of the image from the stamp, MP from the ruling party Artur Hovhannisyan stated that Armenia relies on the Alma Ata Declaration in its relations with its neighbors. Why? "Yes, because every action we take, whether in the form of a signature or a statement, should in no way send dangerous messages to neighboring countries."

The image on the stamp or coat of arms of a mountain located on the sovereign territory of Turkey is an openly dangerous message that Ankara always has in mind. Unfortunately, in our region, the Armenians have proven themselves to be a very bad side - as a toxic community, greedy for other people's goods and lands and not disdaining to achieve these goals by any means. By removing the Agradag from the stamp, Armenia is sending Ankara a positive message, not a dangerous one, making it clear that it is ready to recognize the realities, including historical ones.

As Armenian journalist and blogger Natalie Aleksanyan wrote on her Facebook page, "Even if we depict Tigran the Great's Armenia in print, from sea to sea, reality will not change. Just as the image of "Ararat" (our quotation marks - ed.) did not change it, but instead created security threats. And everything else is pathos and a way to sell "Ararat" to people in the form of political coins. We have no homeland outside of Armenia."

I must say that the Armenian side has been actively playing the Ararat card for many years, using it in various ways. For example, to attract money from the diaspora. A few years ago, plans were announced to build and sell houses with views of Agrydag to "repatriates". "There are many people who want to watch Ararat in the morning while drinking coffee," the then governor of the Ararat region told reporters.

I remember that in Armenia there was even a discussion about the need to increase the Agradag on the national emblem of the country. It's supposedly too small, even though the mountain itself is big...