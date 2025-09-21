TODAY.AZ / Sports

F2 drivers penalized for crashes ahead of Baku Feature Race

21 September 2025 [10:30] - TODAY.AZ

Following the sprint race at the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, two drivers have been handed penalties, Azernews reports.

According to the official Formula 2 website, Laurens van Hoepen of the Trident team was deemed responsible for a collision at Turn 2. As a result, he will serve a 10-second time penalty in today’s feature race and will rejoin the competition starting from 17th place.

Meanwhile, Kush Maini of Dams Lukas Oil was found at fault for a collision with Amauri Cordell of Rodin Motorsport. Maini received a five-second penalty, which drops him three positions, meaning he will start the feature race from 19th place.

The Formula 2 feature race is scheduled to begin today at 11:00 local time.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/262112.html

Print version

Views: 285

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also