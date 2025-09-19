Formula 1: Lando Norris wins first free practice

|
The first free practice of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has taken place in Baku.
A total of 10 teams, each consisting of two drivers, competed in the session.
In a highly competitive sports environment, McLaren's British driver Lando Norris came in first.
Norris' teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, finished second, while Ferrari's Polish driver Charles Leclerc claimed third place.
Formula 2 Qualifying Session will take place on September 19 at 14:00, followed by the second free practice of Formula 1 at 16:00.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.
The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.
The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami*, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.