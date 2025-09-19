TODAY.AZ / Sports

Crash occurred at Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Session

19 September 2025 [15:34] - TODAY.AZ
By Laman Ismayilova

A break has occurred during the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session.

"Van Amersfoort Racing" driver John Bennett's car crashed into the safety barrier at a corner, prompting the display of a red flag. The driver's car was removed from the track.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/262107.html

Print version

Views: 217

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also