Crash occurred at Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Session

By Laman Ismayilova



A break has occurred during the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session.

"Van Amersfoort Racing" driver John Bennett's car crashed into the safety barrier at a corner, prompting the display of a red flag. The driver's car was removed from the track.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.