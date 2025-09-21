Baku set to crown Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner today

Today marks the decisive day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as the winner of the Baku stage will be determined, Azernews reports.

The final day of the competition will begin with the Formula 2 main race, followed by the highly anticipated Formula 1 showdown.

In the Formula 1 qualifying session, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time, securing pole position. Carlos Sainz, racing for Williams, claimed second place on the grid, while Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls earned the third spot.

In the Formula 2 sprint race held earlier, Sweden’s Dino Beganovic of TGR took first place, with his teammate, Briton Luke Browning, finishing second. Ireland’s Alex Dunne, representing Rodin, rounded out the podium in third.

The main Formula 2 race is scheduled to begin at 11:00, while the Formula 1 race will get underway at 15:00 local time. Excitement is already building among motorsport fans in Baku, as the city prepares for one of the most thrilling sporting spectacles of the year.