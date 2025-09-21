Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix main race kicks off in Baku

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has officially started in Baku, featuring 10 teams and 20 drivers, Azernews reports.

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen began the race from pole position after setting the fastest lap time in qualifying.

Carlos Sainz of Williams started second on the grid, while New Zealand’s Liam Lawson, representing Racing Bulls, secured third place.

In the practice sessions leading up to the race, McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the first session, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton led the second, and Norris once again claimed the fastest time in the third.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude later today.