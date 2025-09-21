President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of International Conference on Interaction of Security Agencies in Prevention of Humanitarian Crisis and Global Manmade Disasters during Terror Attacks and Armed Conflicts, Azernews reports.

"Dear conference delegates!

I congratulate you on the occasion of opening of a third session of the Baku Security Forum and wholeheartedly welcome each of you.

It is of paramount importance to see the follow-up of the Baku Security Forum that brings together security and intelligence agencies playing an important role in maintaining international security system against the backdrop of exacerbating geopolitical contradictions in global arena.

The Baku Security Forum is an international event of unique format that defines global and regional threats and risks, and studies the ways of its mitigation. Annual gathering of security experts and heads of many intelligence services representing various countries of all continents of the world, demonstrates clearly that the Forum is the place of mutual trust and cooperation. Increasing interest to this Forum on annual basis, mirrors practically the importance of topics brought to the discussions.

The world is changing rapidly, and each day brings new challenges and threats. Armed confrontations in different regions result by emerging humanitarian crisis, manmade accidents and ecological disasters. At the same time, conflicts flaring up, terror organizations resurfacing, and increasing cyberthreats are observed at the international level. All of these pose threats of global scale to the nations. In this context, unlawful actions such as religious extremism, separatism, transnational organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, illegal migration and arms smuggling that shatter the international security system, entail the serious concern. Undoubtedly, the resolution of such problems related to the contemporary period, requires the application of new approaches and means, and the most importantly, joint efforts and close collaboration between countries. In this regard, we are pleased to see that the Baku Security Forum transforms into a useful platform to share views openly and constructively on the most pressing issues of global and regional security.

Since the first days of gaining independence, the Republic of Azerbaijan has always supported the fostering of international cooperation in all areas. We believe that the only way to reach stability and prosperity lies across dialogue and partnership. Azerbaijan makes constructive steps to ensure peace and stability in its region – the South Caucasus. One of main targets we assigned for ourselves, is to build a new cooperation format in the region based on mutual trust, security and pragmatism. We are of opinion that the purposeful actions done in this direction will favor further fostering partnerships between neighboring countries in the future.

As you know, the Joint Declaration was signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the witness of the US in Washington on August 8, 2025. Thus, the important historic step was made towards ending the long lasting conflict between our countries and signing the peace agreement. The full instauration of prosperity in the South Caucasus will open up opportunities not only for our region, but also for Central Asia, Middle East and Europe.

The joint actions of intelligence agencies have a decisive role in prevention and resolution of international security problems. I am confident that today’s discussions will be useful as analysis and recommendations made at the conference will bring important contributions to shape a safer future.

The proposal put forward by Azerbaijan last year to organize traditionally Baku Security Forum every year and ensure its continuous operation, was actively supported by participating countries. In this regard, relevant measures were lately undertaken to establish the Organizing Committee of the Forum and its Secretariat. Current session will adopt the Declaration of the Forum and the initiatives arising therefrom, based on common consent. All of these are important steps made to institutionalize this Forum. Assuming the responsibility to coordinate the work of the Organizing Committee, Azerbaijan will continue to provide its support to the Baku Security Forum.

I cordially welcome each of you once again and wish success to the work of conference.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 September 2025," the address reads.