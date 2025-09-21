TODAY.AZ / World news

Israel completes world’s first combat-ready laser air defense system

21 September 2025 [09:00] - TODAY.AZ

Israel has completed work on the world’s first combat-capable laser air defense system, Azernews reports via the Israeli media.

The system, known as Iron Beam, is designed to intercept drones and missiles using high-energy laser technology and is regarded as a breakthrough in modern battlefield capabilities.

One of its key advantages is cost-efficiency: each laser shot costs only a few dollars, compared to around $40,000 for an Iron Dome interceptor missile and millions of euros for a single Patriot system launch.

