TODAY.AZ / Sports

Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements

19 September 2025 [10:11] - TODAY.AZ

The leadership of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) and the Azerbaijani representation have announced their resignation.

According to the statement, the following WAF officials stepped down:

  • President – Jala Ahmadova

  • 1st Vice President – Konul Nurullayeva

  • Vice President – Anar Gurbanov

  • Head of the Public Relations Department – Firuza Iskanderova

  • Head of the Secretariat – Tunzala Azimova

At the same time, the Azerbaijani representation of the Federation also saw key figures resign:

  • President – Fuad Guliyev

  • 1st Vice President – Mehman Safarov

  • Vice President – Davud Davudov

  • Head of the Volunteers Department – Jala Mammadova

The main reason for the mass resignations was cited as serious disagreements between the Executive Committee and the Board regarding the management and development strategy of the Federation.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/262090.html

Print version

Views: 129

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also