Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements

The leadership of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) and the Azerbaijani representation have announced their resignation.
According to the statement, the following WAF officials stepped down:
President – Jala Ahmadova
1st Vice President – Konul Nurullayeva
Vice President – Anar Gurbanov
Head of the Public Relations Department – Firuza Iskanderova
Head of the Secretariat – Tunzala Azimova
At the same time, the Azerbaijani representation of the Federation also saw key figures resign:
President – Fuad Guliyev
1st Vice President – Mehman Safarov
Vice President – Davud Davudov
Head of the Volunteers Department – Jala Mammadova
The main reason for the mass resignations was cited as serious disagreements between the Executive Committee and the Board regarding the management and development strategy of the Federation.