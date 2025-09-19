Leadership of World Alpagut Federation resigns amid internal disagreements

The leadership of the World Alpagut Federation (WAF) and the Azerbaijani representation have announced their resignation.

According to the statement, the following WAF officials stepped down:

President – Jala Ahmadova

1st Vice President – Konul Nurullayeva

Vice President – Anar Gurbanov

Head of the Public Relations Department – Firuza Iskanderova

Head of the Secretariat – Tunzala Azimova

At the same time, the Azerbaijani representation of the Federation also saw key figures resign:

President – Fuad Guliyev

1st Vice President – Mehman Safarov

Vice President – Davud Davudov

Head of the Volunteers Department – Jala Mammadova

The main reason for the mass resignations was cited as serious disagreements between the Executive Committee and the Board regarding the management and development strategy of the Federation.