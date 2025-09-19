Free practice for Formula 2 race in Baku kicks off

By Laman Ismayilova



As part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the free practice for the Formula 2 race in Baku has begun.

The practice session will last for 45 minutes. From 12:30 to 13:30, the free practice for Formula 1 will take place.

At 14:00, the Formula 2 qualifying session will begin, followed by the second free practice for Formula 1 at 16:00.

It should be noted that 20 drivers from 10 teams are competing for the championship on a 6-kilometer-long track.

On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. The second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.