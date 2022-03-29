Azerbaijan Premier League announces dates for matches at full capacity

By Trend

Azerbaijan has allowed sports events to be held with full capacity due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation and taking into account the latest decisions of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to mitigate the special quarantine regime, Head of the Technical Sports Department of the Professional Football League (PFL) Elgiz Abbasov told Trend.

According to him, starting from the matches of the first division of Azerbaijan and the 21st round of the Premier League, which will be held from April 2 through April 3, the stadiums will be 100 percent full of fans.

"At the same time, the organization of mixed zones will be restored for reporters (provided the use of medical masks in a closed room)," Abbasov said.