Youth and Sports Minister meets with athletes

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov has visited the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

The minister was informed about the conditions created there, Azertag reported.

Following the trainings at the Zabit Samadov Fight Club in the complex, the minister met with athletes and coaches, exchanged views and asked about the trainings.

Zabit Samadov informed about the activities of the club he heads. Gayibov was interested in the preparation of athletes for international competitions and gave recommendations on the joint activities of the country' MMA clubs.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, head of the sports department Elnur Mammadov and chief adviser of the training sector Ramil Jabbarov.

The Heydar Aliyev Sports and Exhibition Complex is the main exhibition space in Baku,

Since its opening in 1990, it hosted aroubd 40 international competitions in different kinds of sports.

The Heydar Aliyev Sports and Exhibition Complex offers all the necessary conditions for major international competitions.