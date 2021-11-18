Gymnasts from Netherlands pleased with performance at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

By Trend

The performance was good, gymnasts from the Netherlands Romana Schuring and Niamh Slattery participating in the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijan’s Baku city told Trend on Nov. 18.

“We are pleased with the result,” the athletes said. “We liked the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, everything here causes only positive emotions. The conditions for us are wonderful, namely, transport, food, the necessary time for training.”

The gymnasts stressed that this is their first visit to Baku and they are fascinated by it.

“We fell in love with Baku,” the athletes said. “It is a clean, beautiful city. We walked, visited the Seaside National Park, looked at architectural buildings, monuments and other sights.”

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

The athletes are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program at the championship, which will last four days. The winners in the team competition have been named.