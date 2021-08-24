National gymnast wins silver in Slovakia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov has won a silver medal at Slovak Aerobic Open 2021.

The gymnast brilliantly performed in the men's adult program.

The national team also included Nurjan Jabbarly in the women's program, Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 age groups) and Maryam Topchubashova (12-14 age groups).

The first and third places were taken by representatives of Turkish and Indonesian gymnasts.

Notably, the National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships on May 27-29.

The national gymnasts stunned everyone with marvelous performance in the aerodance program. They enriched the country's medal haul with gold, scoring 18,400 points.

The second place was went to the Russian gymnasts (18,000 points), while Hungarian gymnasts ranked third (17,800 points).

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.