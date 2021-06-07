National boxing team gets license for Tokyo Games

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxing team has been qualified for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Lorenzo Sotomayor (69 kg) won the fourth license after reaching the semifinals of the European Olympic qualifying tournament held in France. He defeated Alexander Radionov from Belarus.

Another boxers Tayfur Aliyev (57 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (63 kg) and Alfonso Dominguez (81 kg) also won licenses for Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Formerly scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

The 2020 Games will mark the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games will feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, which allow the host organizing committee to add new sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent core events, these Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.