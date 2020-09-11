Nearly 300 gymnasts to join gymnastics championships in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National Gymnastics Arena is getting ready to host another spectacular sport events.

Baku was originally supposed to host only the men's championships. However, France couldn't re-schedule the women's event after missing its planned dates in Paris in April and May.

More than 300 gymnasts are expected to compete in both the Men’s and Women’s European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Baku on December 9-13, European Gymnastics reported.

Some 324 gymnasts from 39 countries signed up for the men’s event, including 159 seniors and 165 juniors.

The European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics will run on December 9-13.

The large-scale event will bring together 304 gymnasts from 38 countries, including 157 seniors and 147 juniors.

Some 10 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics European Championships upon the preliminary request. There will be also 10 gymnasts at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics European Championships.

Originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, European Gymnastics Championships has been postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. The final decision will be announced on September 28.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.