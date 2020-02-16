Belarusian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Belarusian gymnasts (52.720 points) won gold medal in men's synchronized trampoline program at the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, Trend reports.

French gymnasts (51.310 points) ranked second, while the Kazakh gymnasts (50.780 points) came in third.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 15-16. Azerbaijan is represented by gymnast Farid Mustafayev in the tumbling finals on February 16.

The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.