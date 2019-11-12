Azerbaijan wins 7th license for 2020 Summer Paralympics

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani para-athletes have secured seven licenses to participate in 2020 Summer Paralympics to be held in Tokyo from August 25 to September 6, 2020.

Azerbaijani para-athlete Olokhan Musayev secured his place in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as he took the 4th place in the World Para Athletics Championships held in Dubai, UAE. He registered 41.58m in the men`s disc throw on the fifth day of the competition. This is the 7th license for 2020 Summer Paralympic that Azerbaijani para-athletes have secured.

Note that the first license was gained by Azerbaijani powerlifter Elshan Huseynov during the Para Powerlifting World Championship held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on July 12-20.

Azerbaijani paralympic swimmer Roman Salih secured the country’s second license, claiming the second place in the World Championships in London, England, swimming backstroke 100 meters in 1 minute 1 second (1:01:00).

Demonstrating prominent results within a shooting range of 25 meters, Azerbaijan's Paralympic shooter Yelena Taranova was among the top 20 athletes at Sydney 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships, gaining the license to participate in the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.

Later on, another paralympic shooter Kamran Zeynalov brought the 4th license to the country, taking his place among top 15 athletes at the shooting competition at a 50 meters distance.

Another success was achieved by Azerbaijani para-athlete, Kamil Aliyev on the first day of the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai. His result was (T12) 700 m in long jump. Kamil Aliyev ranked third in Mundial.

Samir Nabiyev has secured a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after ranking 4th in the men's shot put F57 event in the same event. He is the sixth Azerbaijani para-athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The Azerbaijan Paralympics Committee includes hundreds of athletes, many of whom have achieved many successes since 1996. In the same year for the first time, the country was represented in Atlanta Summer Paralympics Games with two athletes, representing two sports.

Ten Azerbaijani Paralympians athletes accomplished remarkable success at the Paralympic Games in France in July 2013, while Azerbaijani athlete broke world records at the 3rd IPC European Shooting Championship in October.

During summer 2012 Paralympic Games in London they gained 12 medals and became 27th out of a total of 166 countries. Azerbaijan won 10 medals, ranking 37th at the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics are an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee. Scheduled as the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, it is planned to be held in Tokyo, Japan from 25 August to 6 September 2020. This will mark the second time Tokyo has hosted the Paralympics, as they were first hosted there in 1964 alongside the 1964 Summer Olympics.







