Teams gather in China for landmark 1000th Formula One Grand Prix

By Azertac





From the first ever official Formula One Grand Prix won by Giuseppe ‘Nino’ Farina at Silverstone back in 1950, to Lewis Hamilton’s win in Bahrain a fortnight ago, the pinnacle of motorsport is now only a race away from reaching a landmark 1000th GP, Motorsport.com reports.





The build-up to this weekend’s landmark Chinese Grand Prix has already been huge, with added importance assigned to much of the pre-race PR activity and it will be a special weekend for all involved. Yet, when the first wheels are turned in anger, the real business in hand will be of scoring valuable points and, for the leading protagonists, winning the race.





And, after the heartbreak of seeing his Ferrari lose power with only a handful of laps remaining in Bahrain and eventually finishing third, new star Charles Leclerc is hopeful of getting that breakthrough victory this weekend.