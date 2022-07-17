TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan approves new composition of Board of Directors of Azersigorta OJSC

17 July 2022 [10:00] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the composition of the Board of Directors of Azersigorta OJSC.

According to the decree, the OJSC's composition was approved as follows:

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Azer Bayramov - Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Members of the Board of Directors

Khayyam Mammadov - Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding

Gunduz Aliyev - Deputy Head of the Financial Services Policy Department of the Azerbaijan Finance Ministry.

