Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva visit RAK Art Foundation in Bahrain

By Laman Ismayilova



As part of their trip to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva paid a visit to the RAK Art Foundation.

During the visit, they also got acquainted with the exhibition of works by world-famous artists presented here.

The RAK Art Foundation presents the most select examples of works by Bahraini artists representing different generations and art schools, obtained from various art exhibitions.

RAK, a non-profit organization, strengthens the role of artists on a global scale and contributes to international partnerships through various exhibitions, events, and cooperation initiatives. The Foundation's goal is to bring together art representatives, educate the public, conduct critical judgment, and provide a platform for social dialogue.

The works of artists from the RAK Art Foundation were presented to Azerbaijani audiences at an exhibition opened in Baku last year. An exhibition of the founder of the RAK Art Foundation and prominent Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa was also organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Bahrain have established fruitful cooperation in various fields, including art.

Art, which is considered a universal language of art, is an important contribution to establishing mutual understanding and friendly relations between peoples.

Relations in the cultural field create the basis for further expansion of future partnership opportunities between the two countries.