Baroque music evening leaves audience in awe

By Laman Ismayilova



A baroque music evening has taken place at the Chamber and Organ Hall (Kircha) of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert program featured the Honored Artists of Azerbaijan, Khurshid Abdullayeva (harpsichord) and Ilham Nazarov (countertenor), who delighted the audience with their magnificent performances. The event aroused great interest among music lovers.

Baroque music refers to a period in the evolution of classical music that spans from the late 16th century to the first half of the 18th century. This era is noted for its richness and complexity in the history of Western music, distinguished by intricate melodic structures, harmonic sophistication, and dynamic contrasts. Baroque music developed at the conclusion of the Renaissance and laid the groundwork for the Classical music era.

The word "baroque" is thought to originate from the Portuguese term "perola barroca," which translates to a pearl of irregular shape, or from the Latin "baroco," a mnemonic label for a type of syllogism found in traditional logic. The visual arts and architecture of this time are indeed marked by elaborate forms, intricacy, grandeur, and movement.

Originating in Italy, the Baroque style gradually disseminated across Europe, influencing countries such as England, France, and Germany. Prominent composers from this era included Italians Claudio Monteverdi and Antonio Vivaldi, as well as Germans Johann Sebastian Bach and Georg Friedrich Handel.

These composers embraced Renaissance traditions while also broadening its harmonic and ornamental horizons.

The compositional and performance practices established during the Baroque period have become essential and influential components of the classical music canon, and many works from this era are still frequently performed and studied today.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov