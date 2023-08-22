Honored memory of Azerbaijan's Maestro Niyazi [PHOTOS]

An event was held in his apartment museum on the occasion of the 111th anniversary of the birth of Maestro Niyazi, an outstanding conductor and composer, People's Artist of the USSR, and laureate of the State Prizes of Azerbaijan and the USSR, Azernews reports.

Director of the State Museum of Musical Culture, Honored Cultural Worker Alla Bayramova spoke about the life and work of the outstanding artist.

Director stressed that Niyazi's rich work on the flourishing of Azerbaijani art is a bright page in our modern cultural history. The formation of the national conducting school and its rapid development are directly related to his name. Throughout his life, the conductor Niyazi rendered exceptional services in promoting new works created in Azerbaijani music and gaining fame in the international world. Composer Niyazi made a valuable contribution to the formation of national symphonic music as the author of symphonic works that have exhaustive and complete content in Azerbaijani music. His opera "Khosrov and Shirin", the symphonic mugham "Rast", the ballet "Chitra" and dozens of large and small works are priceless pearls of our musical treasury.

Then a video recording of the speech of the great leader Heydar Aliyev about the outstanding artist at the 90th anniversary of Maestro Niyazi was shown.

The event continued with a concert program performed by Professor of the Academy of Music, People's Artist, pianist Ulviyya Hajibeyova, musicologist Sevinj Ibrahimova (piano, vocals), Mirjafar Movsumzade (tar, vocals), laureate of international competitions Nariman Amiraslanov (online f-net).

At the end of the event, Maestro Niyazi's relative Sahib Gasimov thanked everyone who helped organize the event.







