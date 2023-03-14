President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets Lithuanian officials

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has paid an official visit to Lithuania.

As part of her visit, Gunay Afandiyeva met with the Advisor to Lithuanian President on Education, Science and Culture Vilma Backiute, and Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jonas Survila, Azernews reports.

The meetings highlighted the successful implementation of mutual cooperation on the basis of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Lithuania.

The speakers hailed the attention paid at the state level to the peoples of Turkic ethnic origin - Tatars and Karaims - settled in the territory of Lithuania and the declaration of 2021 as the Year of the History and Culture of the Tatars and 2022 as the Year of the History and Culture of the Karaims in Lithuania is a clear example of this attitude.

They also touched upon the meetings of the First Lady of Lithuania Diana Nausediene, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis with the foundation president as well as their participation in the events held by the organization as part of the opening of the Years of Tatars and Karaims.

As part of the discussions, the foundation's ongoing cooperation with other foreign countries, including the European space, was highly appreciated.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Lithuania Tamerlan Garayev and Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidius Navikas took part in the meetings.

The meetings continued with discussions of prospects for future partnership to strengthen mutual ties and cultural exchanges between Lithuania and the foundation's member states.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.







