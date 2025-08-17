European leaders draft joint statement following Trump-Putin talks in Alaska

European leaders have prepared a joint statement following discussions on the outcome of the recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Azernews reports, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared the news via his official account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"European leaders have concluded their discussions on the outcome of the Alaska meeting, based on the information provided by U.S. President Donald Trump. Together with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy—as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—we have prepared a joint statement," Tusk wrote.

However, he did not disclose the contents of the statement or the specific issues addressed in it.