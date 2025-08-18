Terrence Stamp, acclaimed British actor of stage and screen, dies at 87

Actor Terrence Stamp, whose career spanned more than six decades across stage and screen, has died peacefully at the age of 87, his family confirmed. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

In a statement, they praised him for leaving behind “an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer, that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come.”

Born in Stepney, East London, in July 1938, Stamp rose from humble beginnings to become one of the defining actors of his generation. After training at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, he made his film debut in Billy Budd (1962). His powerful performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and set the tone for a remarkable career.

By the mid-1960s, Stamp had become a central figure in British cinema and an icon of Swinging London. His role in The Collector (1965) won him the Best Actor prize at Cannes, and he went on to star in Far From the Madding Crowd (1967), alongside Julie Christie, with whom he shared a high-profile romance.

Internationally, Stamp became widely recognised for his portrayal of General Zod in Superman (1978) and Chancellor Finis Valorum in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999). His eclectic body of work spanned from acclaimed dramas such as The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) and Wall Street (1987), to thrillers like Valkyrie (2008), and sci-fi in The Adjustment Bureau (2011).

Regarded as both a matinee idol of the 1960s and a versatile performer who reinvented himself across decades, Terrence Stamp leaves behind a legacy that will resonate for generations.