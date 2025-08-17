Azerbaijani Air Force conducts training flights

In line with this year’s training plan, the Azerbaijani Air Force has conducted training flights involving both aircraft and helicopter units.

Azernews reports, the Ministry of Defense reported that the exercises began with theoretical assessments of the pilots’ knowledge regarding flight conditions and safety procedures. Following that, flight crews received detailed briefings.

During the training missions, flight crews carried out takeoff and landing operations along designated routes from home airfields. The exercises also included tasks such as detecting aerial and ground targets in coordination with command and control centers.

The main objective of the training flights was to further improve the combat readiness of aviation units and enhance the practical skills of military pilots.