Azerbaijani Ambassador: We now have real chance to move beyond conflict with Armenia

The long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia dates back over three decades, even before the two countries gained independence. While major hostilities ended in 1994, followed by the 2020 war and a special operation in 2023, it is these decades of conflict that have shaped the perceptions both nations hold of each other today. But now, a new opportunity has emerged — one that allows both sides to leave the past behind and finally become the neighbors and partners they were meant to be.

Azernews reports, this was the key message shared by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, in an interview with Times Radio, where he reflected on the historic August 8 meeting in Washington.

“As a diplomat, I’ve witnessed this conflict firsthand. I worked with the UN Refugee Agency and saw the fate of internally displaced people. I’ve spoken to children born in exile. Today, I’m genuinely happy to see them return home — and peace is now within reach,” the ambassador said.

According to Suleymanov, U.S. President Donald Trump played a crucial role in moving the peace process forward.

“There are two key factors. First, under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan was able to liberate its occupied territories — a turning point in resolving the conflict. Second, given today’s global political climate, having an experienced negotiator and peacemaker like Trump was essential. His personal involvement became the most critical element in this process,” he noted.

Commenting on Russia's reduced role in the latest phase of the conflict and the tripartite declaration, the ambassador said the document was always intended to be temporary.

“It’s important to highlight that the negotiations on the still-unfinalized peace agreement were conducted directly between Azerbaijan and Armenia — the U.S. did not draft the agreement. However, it was President Trump who invited the leaders to the White House and facilitated the signing of a joint declaration. No party was excluded from the process — and even Armenia expressed satisfaction with the results of the Washington meeting.”

Suleymanov pointed to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s comments during a U.S. television interview, where he acknowledged that Russia is, for the first time, gaining a direct railway connection with both Armenia and Iran as a result of the talks.

“Trump simply demonstrated initiative and personal interest. And if we put ideology aside — isn’t a peaceful, stable, and economically thriving South Caucasus in Russia’s interest as well?” he added.

Discussing the final steps needed to sign a peace treaty, Suleymanov stressed that the main obstacle remains the Armenian constitution.

“The facts are clear: the current text of the peace agreement contradicts provisions in Armenia’s constitution. We expect Armenia to resolve this inconsistency. Once their constitution no longer contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the peace treaty can be signed. Both sides are ready to move forward — and that’s the second key factor in the success of this diplomatic breakthrough,” he concluded.