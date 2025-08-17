TODAY.AZ / World news

Series of earthquakes strike near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

16 August 2025 [19:40] - TODAY.AZ

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has been recorded 252 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia's Kamchatka region.

Azernews reports, citing the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Just minutes earlier, another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck 123 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with its epicenter located at a depth of 35.7 kilometers.

Earlier still, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was registered 227 kilometers from the same city.

Authorities have not yet reported any damage or casualties resulting from the seismic activity.

