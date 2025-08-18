Israeli police arrest 38 as hostage families protest for ceasefire in Gaza

Police in Israel have arrested at least 38 people protesting for the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas and demanding a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Striking protesters blocked traffic and closed businesses, weeks after militant groups released videos of hostages and the Israeli government announced plans for a new offensive in Gaza, according to itv.

The so-called “day of stoppage” was organized by two groups representing some of the families of hostages and bereaved families.

Demonstrations were staged outside politicians' homes, military headquarters and on major roads.

Gathering throughout the country, protesters chanted: “We don’t win a war over the bodies of hostages.”

“Military pressure doesn’t bring hostages back - it only kills them,” former hostage Arbel Yehoud said at a demonstration in Tel Aviv's hostage square.

“The only way to bring them back is through a deal, all at once, without games.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to take over Gaza City on August 8, as well as confirming he "intends to" take over the whole Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded Gaza City and launched major ground operations there, destroying several neighbourhoods.

Most of Gaza's population of two million is sheltering in Gaza City after returning to the city during a ceasefire at the start of this year.

Israel’s air and ground war has already killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza and displaced most of the population.