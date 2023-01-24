Baku to host concert in memory of Vakhtang Kikabidze

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Georgian Point restaurant in Baku will host a concert on February 1 in memory of People's Artist of Georgia Vakhtang Kikabidze, Azernews reports.

During the concert, Gasim Xalilov, Maryam Shabanova, Xayyam Mustafazada, Hava Dolev, Jeyhun Bakinsky, Ulkar Guliyeva, Jalal Abbasov, Arslan Novrasli, and others will perform Vakhtang Kikabidze's songs.

Address: Georgian Point (Huseyn Javid Avenue 92, next to Elmlar Akademiyasi metro station and Huseyn Javid Park.

For more information, please contact 0517007075, 0552099495.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.