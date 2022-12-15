Nizami Cinema to host Turkish Cinema Week

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Cinema will demonstrate Turkish films on December 17-21, Azernews reports.

Turkish Cinema Week aims to bring together representatives of the Turkish and Azerbaijani film sectors, share experience, and establish contacts between directors, actors, screenwriters, etc.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Yunus Emre Institute Baku.

Turkish cinema stars Ipek Tuzcuoglu, Didem Balchin, Ilker Aksum, Umut Karadag, and famous film directors Mustafa Kara, Mehmet Altinal and Galip Gunel will take part in the event.

Turkish Cinema Week will start with Semih Kaplanoglu's film Loyalty to Hassan on December 17. Semih Kaplanoglu will hold a master class for cinema lovers in Baku on December 19.

As part of the event, viewers will also be able to watch the following films: Miracle in Cell No. 7, Eren, Adanis: Sacred Battle, Life of Love, etc.

Earlier, Nizami Cinema Center hosted Cinema Days of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.