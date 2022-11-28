Philharmonic Hall to celebrate jubilee of acclaimed conductor

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will host a jubilee evening to mark the 85th anniversary of People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the anniversary evening under the baton of well-known conductors, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov and Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Rauf Abdullayev is a great representative of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

Hundreds of music lovers from France, Germany, the USA, Russia, Britain, Turkiye, Greece, Iraq, Egypt, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and etc. are familiar with his outstanding work.

Since 1984, Rauf Abdullayev serves as the artistic director and the chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State Symphonic Orchestra.

Under his supervision, the orchestra has achieved a high level of performance widely evidenced by numerous successful tours abroad. Abdullayev's broad repertoire includes music of different epochs, styles, and directions.

From 1968 to 1984, he was the chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The conductor pays special attention to the performance of musical compositions by Azerbaijani composers.

Many operas, ballets, and symphonies by great national composers were performed for the first time both in Azerbaijan and abroad under his baton. Rauf Abdullayev has been awarded state and many other honorary awards and titles during his active and untiring career.

Abdullayev was twice awarded the title of Best Conductor of the Year in Turkiye when he was the chief conductor of the Ankara Ballet Theater and Opera (1993-1997).

In 2017, the conductor was awarded the Istiglal Order for great achievements in the development and promotion of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

In 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev awarded the chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra with Labor Order of the 1st degree.